Tax Tip of the Week: Payment options with the IRS

Tax Tip #10: Not paying your IRS debt owed should be your last resort. You should pay as much as you can as soon as possible. The IRS has payment plans and options for taxpayers needing time to pay in full.

About the weekly Tips:

Normally, the Alaska Business Development Center would send teams to rural communities around the state to help people file. But this year, they're providing assistance remotely. To get the word out about how to file taxes, ABDC is sending us a weekly tax tip, which we air during the Friday morning and noon newscasts.

