Tax Tip of the week: Income forms

Tax season is upon us. Tune in each Friday for a weekly tip on how to file your taxes from the Alaska Business Development Center.

We’re airing a tax tip of the week each Friday from the Alaska Business Development Center. KDLG’s Izzy Ross hears from staff member Ena Burr.

Tax Tip #4: Collect copies of all tax documents you have received, such as forms W-2 and 1099. Most income must be reported to the IRS even if you did not receive a form. Distributions from an Alaska Native Corporation Settlement Trust are not taxable and do not get reported. For more information, visit www.abdc.org.

About the weekly Tips:

Normally, the Alaska Business Development Center would send out teams to rural communities around the state to help people file. But this year, they're providing assistance remotely. To get the word out about how to file taxes, ABDC is sending us a weekly tax tip, which we air during the Friday morning and noon newscasts.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.