Tax Tip of the week: How to get help filing your taxes

Tax season is upon us. Tune in each Friday for a weekly tip on how to file your taxes from the Alaska Business Development Center.

We’re airing a tax tip of the week each Friday from the Alaska Business Development Center. KDLG’s Izzy Ross kicks it off with staff member Ena Burr.

Tax Tip #1: The Alaska Business Development Center has traveled across Alaska to provide free tax services for 25 years. This year, in lieu of travel, assistance is available from ABDC’s Anchorage office. 2020 was tough, but your taxes don’t have to be. For more information and eligibility, visit our website at www.abdc.org.

About the weekly Tips:

Normally, the Alaska Business Development Center would send out teams to rural communities around the state to help people file. But this year, they're providing assistance remotely. To get the word out about how to file taxes, ABDC is sending us a weekly tax tip, which we air during the Friday morning and noon newscasts.

