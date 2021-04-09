Tax Tip of the Week: Check your Mail!

Tax season is upon us. Tune in each Friday for a weekly tip on how to file your taxes from the Alaska Business Development Center.

KDLG's Brian Venua reads the tip from Program Coordinator Mannie Boitz.

Tax Tip #9: When you get mail from the IRS, it may surprise you - sometimes the IRS may be notifying you of an increased refund.

About the weekly Tips:

Normally, the Alaska Business Development Center would send teams to rural communities around the state to help people file. But this year, they're providing assistance remotely. To get the word out about how to file taxes, ABDC is sending us a weekly tax tip, which we air during the Friday morning and noon newscasts.

Contact the authors at isabelle@kdlg.org or brian@kdlg.org - you can also call us at 907-842-2200.