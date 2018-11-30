Suspect at large after Dillingham shooting

Law enforcement is searching for John Einhellig, 32, after a shooting in Dillingham Thursday night.

Late yesterday evening, Dillingham Police responded to a report that a man was shot at a residence on Aleknagik Lake Road. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old with a gunshot wound to his back and blunt force trauma to his head.

The victim was medevac’d to Anchorage.

“Fortunately, he seems like he’s going to be okay,” said Dillingham Police Chief Dan Pasquariello of the victim’s health status.

Witnesses at the scene told police that John Einhellig of Dillingham and a man unknown to them, later identified as Joshua Jenkins, entered the victim’s home.

“Essentially the scenario is these two guys went into the house, told the victim he owed them money and that they were going to take his large-screen TV as payment,” said Pasquariello. “The victim didn’t want them to take the TV. A struggle ensued, and the victim was shot by one of the men and then both men proceeded to beat him until he fled from the scene.”

Jenkins, a 20-year-old from Anchorage, allegedly shot the victim with a handgun.

Witnesses described the getaway vehicle to police. Shortly afterward, police spotted the vehicle on Lake Road, and they say it sped away. When the vehicle pulled into the driveway of a home in the Neqleq subdivision, both men jumped out. Einhellig fled on foot into the woods. Law enforcement apprehended Jenkins.

“We believe it was drug related,” Pasquariello said of the shooting. “When Joshua Jenkins was arrested, he had $11,500 cash on his person, an unusual amount for a 20-year-old man to be carrying around.”

Additionally, police say that they found “a small amount” of heroin and paraphernalia in the victim’s home.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with felony offenses of assault and robbery in the first degree. He was arraigned at the Dillingham Court Friday morning.

Einhellig is still at large, and a warrant is active for his arrest. Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 907-842-5354. They caution that anyone who spots Einhellig should not approach him. Instead, they should contact law enforcement.

