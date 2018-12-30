Sunday Puzzle: New Names In The News 2018

On-air challenge: This is my annual "New Names in the News Quiz." I'll name some people and things you probably never heard of until 2018, but who sprang to prominence during the past 12 months. You tell me who and what they are. My list was compiled with the help of Kathie Baker, who played one of my year-end quizzes in the past.

1. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

2. Stacey Abrams

3. Jair Bolsonaro

4. Mark Judge, Donny and Squee

5. David Hogg

6. Sergei Skripal

7. Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson

8. The Most Rev. Michael Curry

9. Naomi Osaka

10. Justify

11. Tham Luang cave

12. Wakanda

Last week's challenge: It's a straightforward puzzle. Think of a place you can find coins, in two words. Put the second word first, and you'll get a compound word describing most holiday cards. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Wishing well --> well-wishing

Winner: Lance Wynn from Stansbury Park, Utah

This week's challenge: What world capital becomes the informal name for a farm animal if you change its third letter?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.


