State reports another case of COVID-19 in Bristol Bay seafood industry

A seafood industry worker has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Lake and Peninsula area of Bristol Bay.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported the case on Monday. It’s the sixth case of COVID-19 in the Bristol Bay region. The state did not identify which community the individual is in because it has less than 1,000 residents.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation’s clinical director, Dr. Cathy Hyndman, said that after the patient tested positive, they were immediately isolated in their housing unit. The other people living there all tested negative as of Monday night.

“The other members of course, are in quarantine, because they now have been exposed to a known positive case, and the anticipation would be that they will all be quarantined from the remainder of the community,” Hyndman said.

The people who tested negative will receive additional testing from BBAHC within the next two weeks, and according to Hyndman, the person who tested positive is in stable condition.

"We will be doing daily monitoring of the index patient along with regards to his symptoms and oxygen saturation," she said.

Hyndman added that the state has already started contact tracing, which identifies who the infected person may have come into contact with.

This is the fourth person from out-of-state to test positive for COVID-19 in the Bristol Bay region, and the third case in the region's seafood industry.

