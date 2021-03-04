Small eruption at Mount Veniaminof early Thursday morning

By Brian Venua 53 minutes ago

Ash emissions and lava spray and flow are typical for Veniaminof. Ash usually stays contained in the summit crater but can occasionally fall in nearby areas. The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the aviation color code to orange to warn pilots in the area of possible ash emissions.

Photo of Mount Veniaminof's active vents and lava flow on September 26, 2018
Credit Alaska Volcano Observatory

A small explosion was detected at the Veniaminof Volcano early this morning Thursday at 5:13 a.m.] The volcano is located on the Alaska Peninsula north of Perryville.

Satellite and webcam footage revealed small deposits of ash near the summit. The ash cloud stayed below 10,000 feet.  

The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the aviation color code to orange to warn pilots in the area of possible ash emissions. Color code orange means there is heightened unrest at a volcano with an increased potential for eruption, but that the risk is limited.

Aerial view of Mount Veniaminof summit cone and 2018 lava flow.
Credit Alaska Volcano Observatory

Geologists observed sulfur in the area over the past few days and a rise in surface temperature Wednesday night.

Ash emissions and lava spray and flow are typical for Veniaminof. Ash usually stays contained in the summit crater but can occasionally fall in nearby areas. A satellite link at Port Heiden is out, so local seismic activity is offline at this time. The volcano observatory  continues to monitor the situation.  

Related Content

For now, Mount Veniaminof has stopped spewing ash

By Nov 26, 2018
Kaylynn Bernice

Located on the Alaska Peninsula north of Perryville, the volcano emitted a huge ash cloud last week that narrowly missed the village. 

Lava continues to flow from Mount Veniaminof

By & Avery Lill Sep 27, 2018
Sephora L. Trefon

Mount Veniaminof, located on the Alaska Peninsula north of Perryville, has been emitting lava and sporadic plumes of ash since early September. 