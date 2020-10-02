Resident of Dillingham Census Area tests positive for COVID-19

The individual has not traveled recently and was not showing signs. Contact tracing is underway.

A resident of the Dillingham Census Area tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, according to an announcement from the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation. BBAHC said the case is not travel related and the individual was not showing symptoms. The hospital is working with state health officials to conduct contact tracing.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard there is a total of 31 active and recovered cases in the Dillingham Census Area, that’s including residents and non-residents. Of those cases, 25 are presumed recovered.

Testing is available at the Dillingham Airport Capstone clinic seven days a week, from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. People experiencing symptoms can get tested at the hospital Kanakanak Hospital. To schedule a screening they should call 907-842-9440.

In the Bristol Bay Borough, people can get tested at the Camai Community Health Clinic’s Leader Creek testing site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. In other communities, rapid tests are available at village clinics.

