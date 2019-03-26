PHOTOS: Dillingham celebrates the 61st Beaver Round Up

The weather was gloomy, but that didn't stop Dillingham from turning out for the 61st year of festivities.

Despite nasty weather at the start of the five-day festival, the community came together with a parade and costume fun run on Friday. Determined searchers were rewarded with crystal beavers during the Mystery Beaver scavenger hunt. Bingo and basketball were played throughout the week. Heading toward the weekend, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Manager Susanna Henry gave a presentation on how climate change has impacted management at the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge. Fireworks lit up the harbor on Friday night, and the weekend filled up with a walrus ivory sale and the Beaver Round Up bazaar. Kids were thrown towards the cloudy sky during the blanket toss, and everyone enjoyed tug-of-war competitions. The festivities concluded with an awards ceremony Sunday evening.

