Nushagak Cooperative is launching another boost to internet speeds and capacity

The boost will come at no extra charge to members. That increase to speed and capacity will happen automatically on November 1. The latest upgrade to internet service comes as the cooperative prepares to launch unlimited bandwidth at ten times the speed by 2023.

Nushagak Cooperative is boosting internet speeds and capacity at no extra charge to current members, according to a news release Monday, Oct. 27.

Telecom Operations Manager Trung Vo said in an email, that last year’s microwave upgrade could provide even more data without impacting user experience.

The Cooperative’s largest plan will jump from 300 gigs of bandwidth to 400 gigs. The 15, 45 and 75 gig plans will all increase by five gigs respectively. Bit buckets for the 400 gig plan will now be 40 gigs at $10 instead of 30 gigs for the same price.

Speeds for the new 80 and 400 gig plans will come in at 10 megabits per second. All other plans will be at the six megabit speeds. For example, a one gig file at 10 megabit speeds could download in about 14 minutes compared to an estimated 22 minutes at six megabits.

The latest upgrade to internet service comes as the cooperative prepares to launch unlimited bandwidth at ten times the speed by 2023. It received a $16 million federal grant to do so.

Members can expect the latest bandwidth boost to happen automatically on November 1.

