As Notre Dame blazes, Dillingham students reflect on trip to the cathedral

Eighteen Dillingham students travelled to France and England last month. As part of the trip, they visited the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris.

The world watched in horror today as the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris caught fire and burned. The full extent of the damage is not yet known. Among those watching the fire blaze on were Dillingham high school students that had visited the famous cathedral on a school trip less than a month ago. That visit was part of a 10-day trip to France and Europe. Several of the 18 Dillingham high school students reflected on their visit to the cathedral.