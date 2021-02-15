Naknek man arrested for alleged assault with a hatchet

By Brian Venua 45 minutes ago

Credit KDLG

Naknek resident Christopher Gong is facing one count of second degree felony assault after allegedly attacking a woman with a hatchet. Her injuries were not life-threatening, and she has received medical treatment, according to a press release from the Bristol Bay Borough Police Department.

Gong also faces two counts of violating conditions of release; he allegedly returned to a residence and contacted the woman while on bail for prior felony assault charges. 

Gong is currently being held in the Bristol Bay Borough Detention facility with bail set at $5,000. 

  

