Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Resources

A list of local, state and federal resources suggested by Curyung Tribe and federal partners with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons pilot project at the U.S Attorney's Office in Alaska.
Local Resources:
P.O. Box 216
Dillingham, AK 99576
(907) 842-2384 - main
Bristol Bay Native Association:
1500 Kanakanak Road
Dillingham, Alaska 99576
Phone: (907) 842-5257
Toll Free: 1 (800) 478-5257
Fax: (907) 842-5932
SAFE Domestic Violence Shelter:
P.O. Box 94 21 G St. West Dillingham, AK 99576
Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm
Office: 907-842-2320
Fax: 907-842-2198
Listening Line: 1-800-478-2316 (outside Alaska)
Listening Line: 1-907-478-2316 (inside Alaska) (24 hours/day, 7 days/week)
Federal Resources and Grant Opportunities:
The U.S Attorney's Office, Alaska:
222 W 7th Ave #9, Anchorage, AK 9951
Phone: (907) 271-5071
Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation, DOJ
Alaska's Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
Phone: 907-465-4321
Fax: 907-465-3627
Office of Community Oriented Policing Services:
Response Center: 800-421-6770
Press inquiries: 202-514-9079
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA): 202-514-1873
Collaborative Reform: 202-353-4400
Response Center: askCopsRC@usdoj.gov
Community Policing Dispatch: cpdispatch@usdoj.gov
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA): COPS.FOIA@usdoj.gov
Collaborative Reform Initiative for Technical Assistance: TechnicalAssistance@usdoj.gov
National Blue Alert Network: BlueAlert@usdoj.gov
U.S Attorney's Office, District of Oregon:
Grant Opportunities for Indian Country
1000 SW Third Ave Suite 600
Portland, Oregon 97204
(503)727-1000
Or contact the DOJ office in Alaska for help.
Conact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200