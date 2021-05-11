Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Resources

A list of local, state and federal resources suggested by Curyung Tribe and federal partners with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons pilot project at the U.S Attorney's Office in Alaska.

Local Resources:

Curyung Tribal Council:

P.O. Box 216

Dillingham, AK 99576

(907) 842-2384 - main

Bristol Bay Native Association:

1500 Kanakanak Road

Dillingham, Alaska 99576

Phone: (907) 842-5257

Toll Free: 1 (800) 478-5257

Fax: (907) 842-5932

SAFE Domestic Violence Shelter:

P.O. Box 94 21 G St. West Dillingham, AK 99576

Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

Office: 907-842-2320

Fax: 907-842-2198

Listening Line: 1-800-478-2316 (outside Alaska)

Listening Line: 1-907-478-2316 (inside Alaska) (24 hours/day, 7 days/week)

Federal Resources and Grant Opportunities:

The U.S Attorney's Office, Alaska:

222 W 7th Ave #9, Anchorage, AK 9951

Phone: (907) 271-5071

Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation, DOJ

tribalgrants@usdoj.gov

Office of Victim Services:

Alaska's Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

Phone: 907-465-4321

Fax: 907-465-3627

Office of Community Oriented Policing Services:

Response Center: 800-421-6770

Press inquiries: 202-514-9079

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA): 202-514-1873

Collaborative Reform: 202-353-4400

Response Center: askCopsRC@usdoj.gov

Community Policing Dispatch: cpdispatch@usdoj.gov

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA): COPS.FOIA@usdoj.gov

Collaborative Reform Initiative for Technical Assistance: TechnicalAssistance@usdoj.gov

National Blue Alert Network: BlueAlert@usdoj.gov

U.S Attorney's Office, District of Oregon:

Grant Opportunities for Indian Country

1000 SW Third Ave Suite 600

Portland, Oregon 97204

(503)727-1000

Or contact the DOJ office in Alaska for help.

Conact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200