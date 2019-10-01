Man found dead in Cottonwood Heights Apartments

The cause of death is currently unknown and under investigation.

Emil Egeland, 43, was found dead Saturday at the Cottonwood Heights apartments in Dillingham. Dillingham Police Chief Dan Pasquariello said the cause of death is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

“Once the medical examiner determines the cause of death, then the Dillingham Police will confer with the district attorney’s office to determine what the appropriate charges will be.” He said.

Pasquariello said Egeland was allegedly assaulted Friday night at the apartments by 49 year-old Wassillie Chocknok.

“The investigation resulted in the arrest of Wassillie Chocknok for a felony assault. The reason it was a felony assault was because Mr. Chocknok has two prior misdemeanor assaults and the third time bumps it up to felony level.”

Chocknok was previously convicted of those two misdemeanors in 2009. He made his bail, which was posted at $500 dollars.

