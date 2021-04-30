Feel Better Friday for April 30: Arthritis

It’s the last Feel Better Friday of the season! Look out for Friday health and wellness tips during the Fish Report, which starts in June.

It’s the last Feel Better Friday of the season! We’re taking a step back to prepare for the summer season. Look out for Friday health and wellness tips during the Fish Report, which starts in June.

For this final episode of Feel Better Friday, Dr. Cathy Hyndman talks about arthritis – what it is, how to identify it and tips for easing pain.

If you have any questions about bodily health for another show, email them to Dr. Cathy Hyndman at doc@kdlg.org.

About the show:

Feel Better Friday is a weekly show that airs on KDLG 670AM after the noon newscast on Friday. In each episode, Dr. Cathy Hyndman talks about a different topic related to health and wellness, driven by listener questions.

We want the show to center on topics and discussions that Bristol Bay listeners want to hear, so please email suggestions to doc@kdlg.org or izzy@kdlg.org.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.