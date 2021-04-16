Feel Better Friday for April 16: Dental Care

Today on Feel Better Friday, we talk to dental hygienist Brittany Dschaak about, well, teeth!

This week on Feel better Friday: We talk everything dental with hygienist Brittany Dsschak from how care for our teeth, whitening, veneers, tooth picks, implants and more!

If you have any questions about bodily health for another show, email them to Dr. Cathy Hyndman at doc@kdlg.org.

The doc will be the only one to see the emails, and you’ll remain anonymous.

About the show:

Feel Better Friday is a weekly show that airs on KDLG 670AM after the noon newscast on Friday. In each episode, Dr. Cathy Hyndman talks about a different topic related to health and wellness, driven by listener questions.

We want the show to center on topics and discussions that Bristol Bay listeners want to hear, so please email suggestions to doc@kdlg.org or isabelle@kdlg.org.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.