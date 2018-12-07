Dillingham man arrested for allegedly providing drugs to young teen

Trevor Nielsen, 20, allegedly supplied meth and marijuana to a 13-year-old.

A Dillingham man was arrested Friday for allegedly providing drugs to a minor.

Police have been investigating Trevor Nielsen, 20, since November. According to law enforcement, investigation revealed that Nielsen supplied a 13-year-old with methamphetamine and marijuana.

When officers contacted Nielsen, they say he admitted to smoking marijuana with the minor, but not to suppling it. He denied having or giving anyone meth.

According to the charging document, a search of the Nielsen’s home turned up drug paraphernalia and evidence that Nielsen had offered to supply the minor with alcohol, hallucinogenic mushrooms and cocaine. He also allegedly invited the minor to his home to smoke marijuana and “do Coke” with him.

Nielsen is charged with misconduct involving a controlled substance in the first degree, which is a felony. He is being held in the Dillingham Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Saturday morning.

