Dillingham to introduce new travel permit with Aleknagik residents in mind

The City of Dillingham currently requires anyone entering city limits to apply for a travel permit. The city council passed that rule early this month -- it’s in place until May 1.

It’s an addition to Governor Mike Dunleavy’s mandate restricting in-state travel. If the city manager approves the application, they can travel to Dillingham. But there has been some confusion about whether and how the permit system applies to people who live in Aleknagik.

The answer is that it does apply to Aleknagik residents -- for now. But City Manager Tod Larson says a new permit that the city will introduce today should make it easier for people from Aleknagik to get in to Dillingham to access basic services like grocery stores.

“The changes will be the length of time and some different language on there so we make sure we get the information from the person correct the first time," Larson said. "At least we’re hoping to get the situation figured out with folks coming down to go to the post office or go to the doctor. Whatever they need to do.”

The new permit comes out today. It will be available on the Dillingham city’s website at Dillingham A.K DOT U.S.

The city council will have a special meeting next Tuesday to discuss extending the travel permit expiration date past May 1. They will also discuss how they will implement the governor’s new five-phase plan to re-open certain businesses locally.

