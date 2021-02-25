COVID-19 Workshop with City and State officials: 2/25/2021

City and state officials discuss COVID-19 and answer community questions.

  

  • Mayor Alice Ruby

 

  • Dr. Joe McLaughlin, State Epidemiologist and Chief, Alaska Section of Epidemiology
  • Dr. Liz Ohlsen, Division of Public Health
  •  Tessa Walker-Linderman, DNP, RN, Nurse Consultant Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention
  • Bryan Fischer Chief of Operations at Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

 

  • BBAHC – Dr. Richard Asher, Clinical Director, Bernina Venua, Incident Commander 
  • Gina Carpenter, State of Alaska Public Health Nurse 
  • Dr. Jason Johnson, DCSD Superintendent – invited
  • Thomas Tilden, Curyung Tribal Council First Chief 
  • Robert Heyano, Ekuk Village Council President 
  • Gregg Brelsford, Interim City Manager