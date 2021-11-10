COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 set for Saturday at the Dillingham Elementary School

The Public Health Center will also provide flu vaccines for people 6 months and older at the clinic.

A vaccine clinic will be held Saturday at the Dillingham Elementary School for children ages 5 - 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation is partnering with the Dillingham Public Health Center, the City of Dillingham, and the Dillingham City School District to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for the younger age group. The Public Health Center will also provide flu vaccines for people 6 months and older at the clinic. Health experts say it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the flu shot.

The Curyung Tribal Council will provide free disinfecting kits at the event.

BBAHC spokesperson Nathalie Dull said there will be additional vaccine clinics in Dillingham in the coming weeks.

School District Superintendent Jason Johnson said in an email that he looks forward to the clinic this weekend, and thanked the Tribal Council, the City of Dillingham, Public Health, and the health corporation for making the event possible.

