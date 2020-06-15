COVID-19 Rules for Fishing During the 2020 Season

This month, KDLG aired a one hour program hosted by commercial fisherman Gabe Dunham of the Alaska Sea Grant and Kristina Andrew from the Bristol Bay Native Association that discusses State Mandate 17 and local ordinacnes in the Bristol Bay Borough, Lake and Peninsula Borough and City of Dillingham. The program also covered additional resources for fishing this year and operational considerations.

State and local officials called in to discuss these topics, and addressed questions submitted by fishermen and community members.

