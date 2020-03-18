Coronavirus: closures and schedule changes around Bristol Bay

A list of closures and schedule changes for organizations and events around Bristol Bay.

Here is a list of entities around Bristol Bay that have altered their normal hours of operation and access to facilities. We will be updating this list as schedules change and the situation develops.

Dillingham:

City of Dillingham - administrative offices (City Hall, Public Works, and Public Safety:

Open. Customers may be asked to observe social distancing during visits. The city encourages customers to call or email if possible. There will be no group events at any city facility. Public meetings of the city council, boards and commissions are being evaluated.

City of Dillingham - Senior Center:

Closed as of March 18.

City of Dillingham - Library:

Closed as of March 18 (the book drop is still accessible).

Dillingham City School District:

School is out of session for students until March 30. All certified, classified, and district office staff come back on March 23. Maintenance, janitorial, business and administrative staff returned March 17.

Bristol Bay Native Association:

Public access to BBNA facilities will be limited until further notice. BBNA will continue to provide services during normal business hours, with limited public access.

Bristol Bay Native Corporation:

The BBNC Anchorage and in-region offices are closed to the public until further notice.

Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation:

Offices closed to in-person traffic until further notice.

All travel for program participants has been suspended until further notice. All BBEDC applications and forms can be accessed and downloaded at www.bbedc.com.

Nushagak Cooperative:

Offices closed as of March 18. A customer service representative will be available for payments, trouble tickets and connect services at 907-842-5251. Paperwork can be completed via email or fax. Members that need to pick up equipment can drive up to the business office and a customer service representative will bring it to the vehicle.



This list is evolving. If you have information or updates on your business or organization, please contact isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.