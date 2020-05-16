Community update on first COVID-19 case in Dillingham

Local, Tribal and state leaders and public health officials discuss the first case of COVID-19 in Dillingham.

Dillingham has its first case of COVID-19. The state said in a news release that the individual is a seasonal worker for Trident Seafoods. Trident is arranging for that worker to leave the community today.

answered questions during a community update on May 16.

On the call were Dillingham Mayor Alice Ruby, City Manager Tod Larson, First Chief of the Curyung Tribal Council Thomas Tilden, Clinical Director of BBAHC Dr. Cathy Hyndman, Public Health Nurse Gina Carpenter, State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. ANTHC medical director Dr. Robert Onders, and Shannon Carroll, Trident Seafoods' associate director of public policy.