Community travel restrictions around Bristol Bay

Small communities can adopt travel restrictions that are stricter than those the state mandated.

Governor Mike Dunleavy prohibited in-state travel Friday between communities except for those supporting critical infrastructure or for critical personal needs.

Small communities — those off the road system, with fewer than 3,000 residents, and that do not house a hub hospital — can adopt restrictions that are stricter than the state's guidelines. No communities in the state may restrict travel of emergency first responders, medical personnel, law enforcement, or personnel with the Office of Children's Services.

Here are the travel restrictions and public facility information Bristol Bay villages and municipalities.

Please note: here, essential personnel refers to medical professionals, emergency first responders, law enforcement, government personnel, maintenance workers, air carriers, and supply delivery workers.

City of Aleknagik

Aleknagik's administrative offices are closed to the public. The community is following the state's travel and social distancing mandates.

Chignik Bay Tribal Council

The City of Chignik declared a local disaster emergency on March 19, which will remain in effect until November 24, or until the coronavirus is no longer declared a federal or state emergency.

Chignik Bay has also requested assistance from the state and federal agencies.

Chignik Lagoon Village Council

The Chignik Lagoon Village Council declared a disaster emergency on March 30. Non-essential travel to the village is prohibited. The resolution went into effect March 31, and it applies to all air and ground transportation. Residents not currently in the community were required to return by April 3. The measures will remain into effect until May 1, or until the council takes further action.

Chignik Lake Village Council

The Chignik Lake Village Council has declared a disaster and state of emergency. It has also recommended halting all non-essential travel into and out of the village. The recommended restrictions do not apply to residents of Chignik Lake or surrounding villages who are currently seeking medical care elsewhere for themselves. Residents or close relatives who leave the village for a medical emergency may return to the village when treatment is concluded if the doctor provides a certification that they have tested negative for COVID-19.

The council strongly recommends residents in non-essential possitions to hunker down and stay at home.

Clarks Point Village Council

Curyung Tribal Council

The Curyung Tribal Council declared a state of emergency and disaster for the tribal community in a resolution issued March 24. The tribal council also recommends that the City of Dillingham adopt an emergency order stopping non-essential travel into and out of Dillingham.

The City of Dillingham passed a resolution April 2, which will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on April 6 and last through May 1. The resolution establishes an essential air travel district around the Dillingham Airport and requires that travelers entering Dillingham apply for a permit from the city. It also mandates a 14-day self-quarantine. Violations are punishable as a misdemeanor offense and will be subject to a $1,000 fine.

Egegik Village Council

The City of Egegik and the Egegik Village Council have halted all travel in and out of the village until April 27, when they will reevaluate the date. Only mail and freight are allowed into the village. Egegik is also mandating a 14-day self-quarantine.

Ekwok Village Council

Ekuk Village Council

Igiugig Village Council

The Igiugig Village Council has closed travel to non-community members, with the exception of essential personnel. The council is urging residents who want to return to the village to do so as soon as possible. Those who return, as well as their household members, will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. The village clinic is distributing fliers to residents on how to clean properly and avoid the virus. Residents are encouraged to contact the village council with any questions.

Iliamna Village Council

The Village of Iliamna has halted all non-essential travel in a resolution that went into effect March 26. It applies to travel from other villages as well as air travel, snow machine, and other ground and water transport. Residents or close relatives who leave the village for a medical emergency may return to the village when treatment is concluded if the doctor provides a certification that they have tested negative for COVID-19.

Ivanof Bay Tribal Council

Native Tribe of Kanatak

King Salmon Tribal Council

The King Salmon Tribe issued a resolution ceasing all travel to and from the community for non-residents, with the exception of essential personnel. It went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 31. All travelers coming into the community are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Kokhanok Village Council

The Kokhanok Village Council requires any person traveling to have written approval from the council. They also require self-quarantine for any people entering the village.

The council requests that only one person enter the post office and store at a time. Kokhanok Utilities is only selling gasoline and oil, and customers must call prior to purchasing. The council also requests that people call ahead before going to the Kokhanok Clinic.

New Koliganek Village Council

The New Koliganek Village Council suspended travel into the village for non-community members on March 23 until further notice. Incoming residents, and their household members, are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. According to the council, airlines were notified of the change.

The council is also prohibiting loitering at community facilities. It is allowing up to two people inside buildings at a time. If there is a case of COVID-19 in the village, all facilities will shut down and residents will be advised to stay at home.

Levelock Village Council

The Levelock Village Council halted travel into the village for non-residents until further notice. Anyone traveling to the village requires written approval from the council. Residents who return to the village must self-quarantine for 14 days.

The council also prohibited loitering in community buildings. Only the assistant administrator and the Levelock Electric Cooperative Inc. manager are allowed upstairs in the Levelock Village Council building. Those who wish to conduct business or purchase gas, oil or electricity must call beforehand. Those transactions are limited to one person at a time.

Manokotak Village Council

Naknek Village Council

The Naknek Native Village Council issued a resolution banning travel for non-residents until May 1. In a section directed at seasonal workers, the council wrote, "We understand that Peak Season is approaching. Please be compliant and cooperative with these Travel Restrictions." It also encourages a "Hunker Down" mentality. The council is working with the Bristol Bay Borough, the BIA and several regional corporations.

Newhalen Tribal Council

The City of Newhalen and the Newhalen Village Council issued a joint statement announcing that there will be no travel in and out of the village until May 1. The ban went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 24. Residents returning home will be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days. If the village doesn't see a case within three weeks, it could modify the restrictions. Air taxis will work with the city and tribe to screen essential personnel coming to the village who are exempt from the restrictions. Nilavena Clinic providers are essential and will need to get medical supplies in and out of the Newhalen-Iliamna area. However, those medical providers will need to complete a two-week quarantine before traveling to the community.

Newhalen has banned loitering at public facilities, encouraging residents to conduct business and leave as quickly as possible.

New Stuyahok Traditional Council

Travel to and from New Stuyahok has been restricted. The New Stuyahok Traditional Council enacted those restrictions March 24. Those in the village should only leave in the case of a medical emergency, and all residents traveling back to the community, as well as their household members, are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. In an announcement, the tribe encouraged all residents not to visit other homes and to stay away from large gatherings.

New Stuyahok has banned loitering at public facilities, encouraging residents to conduct business and leave as quickly as possible. If the community sees a case of COVID-19, all public facilities will be closed.

Nondalton Tribal Council

The Nondalton Tribal Council has halted travel to the community by non-Alaskan residents. Visitors must receive approval from the council before entering the village. Any village resident returning from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days.

The council has also banned social gatherings at the community building, tribal office, and church, as well personal use of the community building. It has postponed bingo, gambling, and movie nights.

Pedro Bay Village Council

Pedro Bay is abiding by the state's mandate. Residents should keep a physical distance of six feet from others at all times, and have minimal contact with others. Do not make unnecessary visits to the village council offices. The council asks that residents not make unnecessary visits to the clinic. If you feel you need to be seen, call first before visiting the clinic.

Native Village of Perryville

The Native Village of Perryville has told all air taxis and charter airlines not to transport non-residents to the village. That measure went into effect March 24. Perryville residents and medical providers will be allowed to travel to health care facilities for medical reasons.

On March 20, Perryville issued a $500 powercard and 150 gallons of heating fuel to each household in order to halt traffic to the village office. Residents who have outstanding bills must still pay those bills in order to receive services in the future.

Pilot Point Tribal Council

Port Heiden Village Council

All non-essential travel to Port Heiden is halted through May 1. The Native Village of Port Heiden issued a disaster emergency for the village, which went into effect March 27. The tribe reserves the right to extend the plan until COVID-19 no longer poses a threat to the community.

Portage Creek Village Council

South Naknek Village Council

The Native Village of South Naknek has mandated that all travel by non-essential personnel be halted, effective as of at 11:59 p.m. March 27. Residents returning to South Naknek are required to quarantine for 14 days. That includes, but is not limited to, all household members the returning resident is in contact with. Travel within the village is restricted to essential workers: medical staff, maintenance workers, and grocery and fuel delivery.

Tribal buildings and other public facilities will be closed to the public. Staff will access those facilities as needed. Residents are asked to contact the village administrator prior to conducting any business.

Contact the BBAHC clinic before a visit at 907-246-3322.

Traditional Council of Togiak

The Traditional Council of Togiak, Togiak Natives Ltd. and the City of Togiak issued a joint statement strongly discouraging passenger transportation in and out of the village until May 1, effective March 25. The council strongly urges residents who wish to return home to do so immediately, and to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Recommended exceptions are emergency personnel, such as water, electrical, or sewer maintenance workers, and essential medical personnel and freight carriers. The council asks flight crews to stay in the aircraft if possible, but says they may conduct business outside the aircraft if necessary. Local cargo handlers are discouraged from boarding aircrafts.

Local agencies will reevaluate the situation on April 15.

Twin Hills Village Council

Ugashik Traditional Council

This is an evolving list. If you have updates on travel guidelines in your community, please let us know at 907-842-2200 or emailing news@kdlg.org.