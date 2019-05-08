Child hit by vehicle in Togiak Tuesday night, according to AST

The child was transported to Anchorage for medical care and is reported to be in stable condition.

Village public safety officers in Togiak responded to a report that a motor vehicle hit child Tuesday evening. The child, 6, was transported to Anchorage and is currently in stable condition. According to Alaska State Troopers, the person driving the vehicle was under 18. Investigation is ongoing; at this time, troopers do not suspect alcohol to be a factor in the incident.

