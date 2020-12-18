In celebration of live music, Dillingham Community Choir streams its first concert on Facebook

The group began rehearsals in early November at the local Moravian church. It performed five pieces at its first concert, which can be streamed on the group’s Facebook page.

There hasn’t been much live music in Dillingham this year. But the Dillingham Community Choir decided to change that.

The choir performed its first concert on Thursday evening. It featured five pieces, which can be streamed on the group’s Facebook page. The songs included "Once in Royal David’s City"; "Of the Father’s Love Begotten"; "Lo! How a Rose ‘ere Blooming!"; "We Three Kings"; and "Here We Come A-Caroling."

The choir began weekly rehearsals in early November at the local Moravian church. Brandon Smith, the music director for the Dillingham Middle/High School, conducts the rehearsals.

“It’s just been great,” Smith said. “We’re a highly motivated group of people to bring the joy of music to our community.”

Smith said the choir takes significant measures to practice safely — precautions include social distancing and limiting their social interactions..

“We had a talk right upfront,” he said. “We’re really responsible. If we’re going to take on the mantle of bringing singing joy to this community, we have to be held to a higher standard for ourselves and for everyone else.”

Smith said streaming the concert was a way to celebrate live music.

“We’re created to live in the moment — to be present with other people,” he said. “That is such a crucial aspect that is missing from so many prerecorded things that you see. I wanted to preserve the live component.”

All are welcome to join the choir. The schedule for spring rehearsals will be posted on the group’s Facebook page.

