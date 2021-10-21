Bristol Bay Native Association CEO and president Ralph Andersen dies at age 67

Andersen led BBNA for 16 years, served on numerous boards and was involved in many organizations, including the Alaska Federation of Natives.

The president and CEO of the Bristol Bay Native Association, Ralph Andersen, died Wednesday.

Andersen was born on April 24, 1954, and grew up in Clark’s Point.

According to the Alaska Federation of Natives, Andersen went to high school in Vermont. He attended Dartmouth College for two years, and graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1979.

Andersen lived in Utqiagvik for about 20 years, where he worked for the North Slope Borough, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, and Ilisagvik College.

Andersen moved back to Bristol Bay in 1998, where he joined BBNA as the natural resources program manager before he became president and CEO in 2005.

Andersen was co-chair of the Alaska Federation of Natives board for three years, after which he served as the board’s BBNA representative. He was also chairman of the Bristol Bay Partnership and the Western Alaska Salmon Coalition.

Andersen was a shareholder of the Native village corporation of Clark’s Point, Saguyak, Inc, as well as the Bristol Bay Native Corporation.

When Andersen was named BBNC Elder of the year in 2019, BBNC wrote that Andersen was known for his sense of humor and compassion.

Andersen died in Anchorage. He was 67 years old.



Contact the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.