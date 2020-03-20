Bristol Bay Borough School District extends spring break in accordance with state

The Bristol Bay Borough is also extending spring break by one week, complying with the state’s shutdown of education through March 30.

The Bristol Bay Borough is also extending spring break by one week, complying with the state’s shutdown of education through March 30. On Facebook, the borough said staff would be returning March 23 to work on a plan to deliver basic instruction to students through homebound packets and if possible online activities. The district will also be delivering food to students who rely on the breakfast and lunch programs, and they will also continue the Elder lunch program in coordination with BBNA's Elder Services. And they are also deep cleaning the entire school.

It is also possible that the break could get extended. The borough also said that the situation was changing, so community members should stay tuned for additional information and updates

