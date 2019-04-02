Behind the scenes of 'Once Upon a Tundra'

Last weekend, the Dillingham 4-H ballet club performed their spring recital 'Once Upon a Tundra.' The performance was the result of more than four months of preparation.

It was quiet behind the curtain. The students sat on the floor as dance teacher Mariah Smith whispered instructions.

"Raise your hand one more time really high!" she said, counting out the different dance groups.

Forty-seven dancers were getting ready for their final performance of the 4-H ballet club's spring recital, 'Once Upon a Tundra.' In past years, the recitals have featured one performance based on an aspect of local life, from commercial fishermen to Yup'ik dancing. But this year, the entire performance was locally inspired.

"We started choreographing in October or November," Smith said. "Students started learning the dances a little bit in December, but a lot in January."

Smith said the most challenging part of the performance was coordinating the students; the performance had two costume changes.

"Having three costumes and two costume changes can be a lot of work. Thanks to the volunteers that are here to help us with that."

Costumes for all ten dances were made by Cathy Hyndman and Deanna Baier.

This performance was the culmination of two months of practice. Heading into the final dances, level D student Cara Tilden was not especially nervous.

"I've never been really scared on stage," she said. Tilden also expected the second time to go more smoothly. "I've had a lot of practice and know how it's going to be from yesterday."

Shortly before the swan dancers went on stage, instructor Tina Reigh gave a them a pep talk. Asked what Reigh had said, Tilden replied, "Dance like it's going to be your last dance."

They did just that; in the finale, the dancers threw glitter into the air to thunderous applause.

