BBAHC reports one resident case of COVID-19 in Bristol Bay region

Another Bristol Bay resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation announced Friday that the person developed symptoms after they returned home from a trip to Anchorage.

The health corporation instructed the person to isolate themselves. It also identified several close contacts, who were told to remain in quarantine. It informed the City of Dillingham and the person’s village as well. BBAHC says this person has been infectious since June 28.

BBAHC is working with the state public health team on contact tracing and testing to prevent community spread of the virus. In the media release, it said that village health aides and the public health nursing team will monitor the case and close contacts to ensure access to any medical care that may be needed.

