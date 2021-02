BBAHC has temporarily postponed all non-emergent medical services at this time. Full services are expected to return tomorrow.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation has temporarily postponed all non-emergent medical services at this time, according to an email from Incident Commander Bernina Venua.

Full services are expected to return tomorrow.

This is a developoing story.

