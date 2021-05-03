ADF&G surveyed around 100 tons of herring in Togiak District

The department flew two surveys last week. Wednesday, they observed one small school of fish at the tip of Anchor Point and a dozen more between Togiak Reef and the village. No fish were seen during Friday's survey.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reported a little less than 100 tons of herring during a flight survey in the Togiak District last week, according to an update from area biologist Tim Sands.

Sands said the department observed one small school of fish at the tip of Anchor Point and a dozen more between Togiak Reef and the village. No other fish were seen during the survey.

“We did fly around Hagemeister Island and out to Asigyukpak Spit and back along the mainland," Sands said. "Two sea lions, and numerous seabirds and whales were observed. All the bays in Togiak District are ice free as are the major rivers.”

Water temperatures in the Togiak district are zero degrees Celsius as of Friday. ADF&G flew Friday, but observed no fish.

