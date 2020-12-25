2020 Holiday Program Schedule

This year, our Christmas Day schedule is FULL of merriment and cheer! Let KDLG provide the soundtrack to your Christmas Day celebrations.

(7am-8am) Welcome Christmas

The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

(8am-9am) St. Olaf Christmas Festival

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

(9am-10am) All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas

One hour of gorgeous, contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. Hosted by Lynne Warfel

(10am-11am) Bay Whalin' Hour

A special Holiday Edition. Produced by Wendy Hladick from her home studio for Alaska public radio listeners. There's a whale wide world of music out there and you can catch some of the best in contemporary jazz, singer/songwriter music, new discoveries, and hometown talent on the Bay Whalin' Hour. Expect funky jazz and thought-provoking singer-songwriters, from well-known artists to new upstarts.

(11am-1pm; Re-airing 6pm-8pm) Dillingham Elementary Student Christmas Stories

For this hour we bring you dramatic readings of some favorite Christmas stories. All courtesy of Dillingham Elementary students.

(1pm-2pm) Deeper Cuts Christmas Special

Sit back and relax as John Jackson hosts and produces Deeper Cuts in a special edition Christmas episode.

(2pm-3pm) Running Wild

All the way from Maine, Mike "Strider" Halko hosts a Christmas Edition of Running Wild with Christmas greats.

(3pm-4pm) All Songs Considered for the Holidays

All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton decide to get away from it all with a holiday cruise to Bermuda. Along the way they meet a few special guests aboard the ship, including John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, William Shatner, Lucius, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and Rodney Crowell, who all try to share their own good cheer for the holidays.

(8pm - 9pm) A Chanticleer Christmas

This unique, one-hour program of holiday music is presented live in concert by Chanticleer. Hear why this superb 12-man ensemble is known as "an orchestra of voices," as they perform holiday classics and new favorites, with choral commentary by host Brian Newhouse.

(9pm – 10pm) An Afro Christmas

Here's a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

(10pm-12am) Traditional Christmas Music

The Christmas Day celebrations continue, with two hours of hand-picked Christmas music. From Bing Crosby to CeeLo Green, we'll be playing holiday favorites that span the decades.