2018 Holiday Program Schedule

This year, our Christmas Day schedule is FULL of merriment and cheer! Let KDLG provide the soundtrack to your Christmas Day celebrations.

(7AM - 8AM) A Christmas Celtic Sojourn 2018

For the past three years, in celebration of the second decade of the concert series (now in its 16th year!), one of the shows at the beautiful Cutler Majestic Theatre in downtown Boston has been delivered nationally as a specially edited radio program. This year will see a new Public Radio International-distributed special featuring highlights from the 2017 concert. : Music director Seamus Egan returned as did Harpist/Singer Maeve Gilchrist. Mairi Campbell from Scotland (who gained fame for her traditional version of Auld Langs Syne in the movie of Sex in the City) was the lead vocalist. . The show also featured virtuosic cellist Natalie Haas, and three fine and stylistically contrasting fiddlers, Liz Knowles, Jenny Moynihan and Haley Richardson. And a new four piece harmony group in Windborne was added. Uilleann Piper Joey Abarta, also joined the ensemble and was his virtuosity featured in his solo work on this most Irish of instruments. Host: Brian O’Donovan

(8AM - 10AM) St. Olaf Christmas

The elite St. Olaf Choir is considered a pioneer in America’s a capella choral tradition, and for more than 100 years St. Olaf College, a small Lutheran college in Northfield, Minnesota, has held a Christmas musical festival that is known and loved around the world.

(10AM - 11AM) An Afro Blue Christmas

From NPR, Afro Blue delights with fresh, thoughtful arrangements of Christmas favorites, from a rollicking "Angels We Have Heard On High" to a sublime, weighty "Silent Night." Also on the bill, a few lesser-known holiday numbers, such as director Connaitre Miller's original piece "That Is Love," which offers a meditation on the meaning of the holiday season.

(11AM - 12PM) Student Christmas Stories

For this hour we bring you dramatic readings of some favorite Christmas stories, as well as new renditions of classic carols. All courtesy of Dillingham Elementary students.

(12PM - 1PM) Welcome Christmas

From American Public Media, a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral groups. Join host John Birge for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

(1PM - 2PM) A Chanticleer Christmas

The Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer presents its oldest and best-loved tradition with by touring the San Francisco Bay Area with A Chanticleer Christmas December 10th and 23rd. The program, both peaceful and joyous, tells the Christmas story in music from Gregorian Chant to our day, featuring many familiar and beloved songs. Featuring all sorts of pieces from Candle-lit Gregorian chants to music by Morales, Gonzalez, Victoria, Poulenc, Sweelinck, and traditional carols, gospel and spirituals.

(2PM - 3PM) Roadkill Radio Christmas Special

An eclectic blend of classic rock, sprinkled with a dash of country, and seasoned to perfection with music you have never heard of. Never forgetting his southern roots, the Bear expresses these roots through the music that is played.

(3PM - 4PM) The Bay Whalin' Hour

A special Holiday Edition. Produced by Wendy Hladick every week from her home studio for Alaska public radio listeners. There's a whale wide world of music out there and you can catch some of the best in contemporary jazz, singer/songwriter music, new discoveries, and hometown talent on the Bay Whalin' Hour. Expect funky jazz and thought-provoking singer-songwriters, from well-known artists to new upstarts.

(6PM - 7PM) All Songs Considered

In this Christmas special, co-host Robin Hilton isn't feeling the holiday spirit, at least not as much as fellow host, Bob Boilen is. When Robin decides to skip out on recording this year's Christmas Special, it turns out Bob has other plans for him. Featuring music from George Winston, The Oh Hellos, Japanese Breakfast and more.

(7PM - 9PM) World Café

In the words of host Talia Schlanger, "We made a playlist, we checked it twice. Some tunes are naughty, most tunes are nice. The Staple Singers will make you feel merry plus Darlene love and a little Chuck Berry. I can promise you great holiday cheer, for a merry Christmas and a musical new year."

(9PM - 10PM) Traditional Christmas Music

The Christmas Day celebrations continue, with two hours of hand-picked Christmas music. From Bing Crosby to CeeLo Green, we'll be playing holiday favorites that span the decades.

(10PM - 11PM) A Christmas Carol w/Jonathan Winters

A public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy.

(11PM - 12AM) The Appetizer Christmas Show

The Appetizer is just what the title says: it's a taste of music from across the spectrum of flavors. Nearly every genre of music is sampled on the hour-long show. It's the holiday season, and this time host D. Grant Smith is celebrating with some original Christmas and holiday music from indie acts like Matthew Mayfield, Over The Rhine, The Killers, Miranda Dodgson and more. Celebrate with us!