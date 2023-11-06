Dillingham City Council introduces rule change to streamline manager hiring

On November 2, the Dillingham City Council voted to introduce an ordinance that would change the city’s code. If passed, the council could hire Acting City Manager Kimberly Johnson for the role permanently. Last month, the council authorized a three-year contract with Johnson as the acting city manager. This action item was not on the public agenda.

Right now, the city code states that no elected municipal official, like a city council member, can be appointed as the city manager within two years of their term ending.

Because Acting City Manager Johnson resigned from the council in June, she is not currently eligible to be manager. If this ordinance passes, a three-fourths council majority would then be able to approve her hire through a vote. The change would align the city code with Alaska’s state statute. It would also shorten the two-year prohibition period to one year.

Council member Steven Carriere asked why the city would want to change the code.

Member Kaleb Westfall said, “we’re essentially bringing our code up to the state threshold and allowing the city of Dillingham to have more flexibility in hiring a manager.”

The city approved a $25,000 contract with Pearson Consulting to recruit a city manager in June. In an October 26 memo to the city, the consulting firm stated that at least five other municipalities were looking for managers.

In the same memo, Pearson stated they had found 11 candidates, seven of whom had municipal managing experience. Three of the 11 candidates are from Alaska.

Mayor Alice Ruby recommended getting a report from Pearson Consulting before the council finalizes its selection for the city manager.

“Before the council makes a final decision, I want to know what Tim [Pearson] has as far as applicants for our manager position,” she said.

The council unanimously approved introducing the ordinance. Mayor Alice Ruby said it would take two meetings to adopt it. She said after a public notice period, the ordinance goes on the next meeting agenda. Citizens can attend to give public comments before the council votes on whether to make the change.

City of Dillingham Ordinance 2023-05. November, 2023.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.