Public hearings on EPA’s proposed Pebble ban next week

The Environmental Protection Agency moved to restrict mining of the Pebble deposit last week, but it does not restrict other mining in the region. On June 1st, local leaders held a press conference and discussed the EPA’s proposed protections.

The panel featured representatives from the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation, the Bristol Bay Native Association, the Bristol Bay Native Corporation, Commercial Fishermen for Bristol Bay, and United Tribes of Bristol Bay.

BBNA Natural Resources Director Gayla Hoseth said at the press conference this is still not enough.

“While this is an important step, we need comprehensive protection so future generations are not faced with this threat,” she said.

The four pillars of the decision include:



The loss of about 8.5 miles of known salmon spawning grounds

The loss of over 91 miles of additional streams that support those grounds

The loss of over 2000 acres of wetlands in the watershed

Reducing flow to nearly 30 more miles of other streams

The EPA proposed to restrict mining waste disposal in watersheds associated with the Pebble Mine, invoking its authority under a section of the Clean Water Act.

In the executive summary of the proposed determination, the EPA said the discharge of materials associated with the mine would negatively affect the area’s salmon habitat.

“The direct effects and certain secondary effects of such discharges would result in the total loss of aquatic habitats important to anadromous fishes,” it said.

This would affect three watersheds in the area; The North Fork Koktuli River, South Fork Koktuli River, and the Upper Talarik Creek watersheds.

United Tribes of Bristol Bay Board Member Tommy Tilden says Bristol Bay has the opportunity to learn from other regions and rivers.

“We don’t want to go the way of the Humboldt River, where there are no further salmon in that river,” said Tilden. “We need to continue to save what we have so that it feeds the nation, it feeds our people. It feeds the three ethnic groups that live in our area.”

The EPA will host public hearings both virtually and in-person in Dillingham on June 16 and in Newhalen on June 17.

Robin Samuelsen is the board chairman for the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation. He stressed the importance of testifying.

“It isn't walking in, this is going to be a little different,” he said. “You need to pre-register to testify. I know we're all busy with salmon season with our subsistence. But we need you to come out and protect Bristol Bay for future generations.”

KDLG reached out to a few people who previously voiced support for the proposed Pebble Mine, however none responded in time for this broadcast.

In previous public hearings, supporters have pointed to an increase in jobs and boosts for the local economy.

People can submit written comments on the proposal through July 5. Anyone who wants to testify must register ahead of time at epa.gov/bristolbay.

Contact the author at Brian@kdlg.org or call (907) 842-2200

