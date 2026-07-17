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Manokotak man faces murder charges after fatally striking relative with anchor

KDLG 670AM | By Jessie Sheldon
Published July 17, 2026 at 7:11 PM AKDT
The Dillingham Courthouse. January 16, 2023.
Christina McDermott
/
KDLG
The Dillingham Courthouse. January 16, 2023.

A Manokotak man faces murder charges after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a boat anchor, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said in a statement posted online Wednesday that 38-year old Henry Ayojiak struck 35-year old Cody Ayojiak with the boat anchor at an Igushik River fishing site on June 26.

Troopers said the two men had gotten into an altercation. A troopers spokesperson described the men as “immediate family members.”

Cody Ayojiak was medevaced first to a Dillingham hospital and later to an Anchorage hospital. Despite receiving medical care, he was pronounced dead on July 4th, according to troopers.

A grand jury indicted Henry Ayojiak on July 9, charging him with second-degree murder and the lesser included charge of manslaughter. Troopers arrested him Wednesday, and he made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a judge set bail at $150,000.

The next hearing in the case is set for August 25 in Dillingham.
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Jessie Sheldon
Jessie Sheldon is a fisheries reporter for KDLG. She has spent several summers working in Alaska, both on the water and in the recording studio. Jessie is passionate about marine ecosystems, connection through storytelling, and all things fishy.
See stories by Jessie Sheldon