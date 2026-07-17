Manokotak man faces murder charges after fatally striking relative with anchor

A Manokotak man faces murder charges after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a boat anchor, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said in a statement posted online Wednesday that 38-year old Henry Ayojiak struck 35-year old Cody Ayojiak with the boat anchor at an Igushik River fishing site on June 26.

Troopers said the two men had gotten into an altercation. A troopers spokesperson described the men as “immediate family members.”

Cody Ayojiak was medevaced first to a Dillingham hospital and later to an Anchorage hospital. Despite receiving medical care, he was pronounced dead on July 4th, according to troopers.

A grand jury indicted Henry Ayojiak on July 9, charging him with second-degree murder and the lesser included charge of manslaughter. Troopers arrested him Wednesday, and he made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a judge set bail at $150,000.

The next hearing in the case is set for August 25 in Dillingham.

