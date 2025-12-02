City of Dillingham issues boil water notice for HUD neighborhood

The City of Dillingham has issued a boil water notice for the HUD neighborhood on the east side of Dillingham.

The notice was issued on Nov. 30 after emergency maintenance on a cracked fire hydrant. According to the city's public announcements, they are still working on a permanent fix to the water supply.

The notice only applies to the HUD neighborhood. The city is advising residents there to bring tap water to a rolling boil for two minutes and let it cool before using it to drink, wash hands, brush teeth, prepare food, make ice or wash dishes. State guidelines say dishwashers should be used only to remove food residue, and dishes should then be washed by hand with boiled water.

As of Tuesday morning, the city had not announced when the boil water notice would be lifted. Updates will be posted on the City of Dillingham’s website .

For questions or additional information on guidelines for safe drinking water, email safewater@epa.gov.