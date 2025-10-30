Dillingham man faces reinstated felonies for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

A Dillingham man now faces three felonies related to the alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor.

Dillingham police originally arrested 39-year-old Anthony Reed on Sept. 26 and charged him with five felonies. But most of those charges were downgraded to misdemeanors before prosecutors reintroduced them as felonies and put them before a grand jury, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

A grand jury on Oct. 16 indicted Reed on two felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor and a felony count of enticement of a minor. The indictment also includes two misdemeanors for allegedly inciting the delinquency of a minor.

The alleged sexual abuse occurred from December 2024 to June 2025, according to the indictment.

Reed and his public defender could not be reached for comment. Reed has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As of Thursday, Reed remained jailed in Anchorage.