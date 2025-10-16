Dillingham man charged with attempted sexual abuse of a minor

A Dillingham man faces misdemeanor charges of attempted child sexual abuse and a felony charge of giving drugs and alcohol to the minor, after his arrest in late September.

Dillingham police originally arrested 39-year-old Anthony Reed Sept. 26 on five felonies and a misdemeanor. However, prosecutors have since dropped one charge of enticement of a minor, and downgraded others to attempted sexual abuse of a minor.

According to a charging document, Reed gave a 15-year-old victim drugs and alcohol in exchange for sex. The attempted abuse allegedly occurred from December 2024 to June 2025.

The charges say Reed communicated with the victim through an app called Signal, which provides users with encrypted text communication.

Reed pleaded not guilty and a judge set his bail at $45,000 at a hearing on Oct. 6th.

Reed could not be reached for comment, but in a bail hearing said “All’s alleged so far and I haven't been able to tell my side," according to a court transcript. His attorney declined to comment.

Reed remained jailed in Anchorage as of Tuesday.