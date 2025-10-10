Bristol Bay avoids severe weather system this weekend, prepares for stormy conditions next week

Multiple storms are forecasted to hit Western Alaska in the coming week. Bristol Bay is expecting light storm conditions this weekend and higher winds and surf early next week, but no major impacts from the severe weather system that is forecasted to the west.

R emnants of Typhoon Halong off the coast of Japan are expected to hit western Alaska Saturday night and coastal communities north of Kuskokwim Bay are under flood and high wind warnings into early next week. But Bristol Bay is predicted to be outside of the storm's surge.

“Bristol Bay [is] not going to see nearly the impacts from this storm,” said Rick Thoman, climatologist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment, adding that the center of the storm is tracking far to the west of the bay. “There will be some swell from the southwest, but certainly nothing unusual for Bristol Bay.”

He says rain and unusual temperatures are the extent of what the region can expect.

“It's going to bring some rain. It's also bringing a lot of warm air northward with it,” said Thoman, “so temperatures this weekend in the Bristol Bay area will be well above normal, even with that rain.”

Worse weather conditions for Bristol Bay are expected next week. Thoman says a low-pressure weather system from off the coast of Korea is projected to hit Bristol Bay on Tuesday and continue through the day on Wednesday.

“Another round of rain, but I expect the winds will be much higher,” said Thoman. “So for Bristol Bay, it will be that storm early next week that will have the highest winds and the biggest seas for our region.”

The National Weather Service is projecting winds up to 34 miles per hour on Tuesday morning, though Thoman cautions that weather models are uncertain this far out.

Nonetheless, he says residents can take steps to prepare.

“If you have stuff loose around that you don't want blowing around, or your neighbors don't want blowing around from your house, this would be a good time to get that stuff secure or put away,” said Thoman.

Thoman says we are in Alaska's stormy season, and this stormy weather pattern is expected to continue into the foreseeable future.

