The preliminary results for Dillingham's municipal election are in

A total of 256 people voted at the polls in Dillingham in the municipal elections on Tuesday, and the unofficial results are in.

Triston Chaney won the race for City Council seat A, beating incumbent Bert Luckhurst. Chaney received 138 votes and Luckhurst received 112 votes.

Challenger Jean Barrett won the race for seat B, beating incumbent candidate Michael Bennett. Barrett received 164 votes, and Bennett received 91 votes.

For the Dillingham City School Board, each candidate was unopposed. Cassie Macdonald was elected to seat A, Heather Savo, the previous chair of the school board, was re-elected to seat B, and Chrissie Greene was elected to seat E.

25 ballots still need to be tabulated – including 16 Absentee, five questioned, and four special needs- before the final results are in.

Official results will be tallied during a canvassing committee meeting at noon on Thursday, Oct. 9. The Dillingham City Council is slated to certify the results at a special meeting on the 16th, and candidates take office the following Monday, Oct. 20.

School Board candidates will be sworn in at the next school board meeting on Oct. 20.