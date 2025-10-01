© 2025 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bristol Bay runners tackle regionals, next stop: State championships

KDLG 670AM | By Margaret Sutherland
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:30 PM AKDT
First place finisher Bristol Bay Senior Brooke Phelps leading the race with second place finisher Shae Nelson from Igiugig close behind.
Patty McCasland
First place finisher Bristol Bay Senior Brooke Phelps leading the race with second place finisher Shae Nelson from Igiugig close behind.

Last Saturday, athletes from Newhalen, Perryville, Chignik Lake, Port Alsworth, Levelock, New Stuyahok, Nondalton, Bristol Bay Borough, and Dillingham laced up for the regional cross-country meet in Newhalen.

First place finisher Eric McGee, junior from Port Alsworth
Patty McCasland
First place finisher Erik McGee, junior from Port Alsworth

A total of 16 high school boys and 22 high school girls took to the course. The top ten finishers from the boys’ and girls’ races qualified for the state championships this Saturday.

Junior Erik McGee from Port Alsworth led the pack in the boys' race, finishing with a time of 18:17. McGee will be the only boy representing the Lake and Peninsula Borough at states.

Athletes from the Dillingham City School District placed in the next five spots. Junior Gus Fonkert finished in second place at 18:28, just ahead of his brother Jens Fonkert, who grabbed third place in 19:04. Freshman Chasen Savo came in fourth at 19:36, followed closely by sophomore Wyatt Muster, only two seconds behind. Muster finished fifth at 19:38. Junior Kila Greene finished sixth at 19:40.

Bristol Bay’s William Palmer, a junior, broke up the Dillingham streak and took seventh with a time of 19:57. Then came more Dillingham finishers: Junior August Reigh in eighth at 20:01, and senior Clay Martin in ninth at 20:05. The final qualifying spot went to sophomore Boyce Anderson from Bristol Bay with a time of 20:21.

Forth place finisher senior Pagan Lester from Newhalen running up behind sophomore Avery Nelson from Igiugig who placed eleventh.
Patty McCasland
Forth place finisher senior Pagan Lester from Newhalen running up behind sophomore Avery Nelson from Igiugig who placed eleventh.

In the girls' race, senior Brooke Phelps from Bristol Bay set the pace, finishing first with a time of 22:58. She will be the sole representative of her district in the girls' race at states.

Just three seconds behind Phelps, senior Shae Nelson from Igiugig, came in second place at 23:01. Dillingham freshman Michaela Savo took third place at 23:46, and senior Pagan Lester from Newhalen came in fourth at 23:57.

Dillingham runners filled the next four spots. Freshman Jaida Downey came in fifth at

24:08 with sophomore Rhianna Glosser on her heels just one second later. Glosser finished sixth at 24:09. Senior Kalin Clouse came in seventh at 24:18, and fellow senior Ann Tucker placed eighth at 24:22.

Hazel Metzgar, a sophomore from Port Alsworth, took ninth place at 24:35. Lastly, Dillingham sophomore Alora Wassily secured the last spot at states with a time of 24:51.

Those top ten boys and top ten girls will now head to Palmer, where the state competition kicks off this Saturday, Oct. 4. ASAA and Palmer High School will host the meet.

Race Results

High School Boys 

  1. Erik McGee – 18:17 – Port Alsworth, Junior
  2. Gus Fonkert – 18:28 – Dillingham, Junior
  3. Jens Fonkert – 19:04 – Dillingham, Junior
  4. Chasen Savo – 19:36 – Dillingham, Freshman
  5. Wyatt Munster – 19:38 – Dillingham, Sophomore
  6. Lanakila (Kila) Greene – 19:40 – Dillingham, Junior
  7. William Palmer – 19:57 – Bristol Bay, Junior
  8. August Reigh – 20:01 – Dillingham, Junior
  9. Clay Martin – 20:05 – Dillingham, Senior
  10. Boyce Anderson – 20:21 – Bristol Bay, Sophomore
  11. Lucas Anelon – 21:21 – Newhalen, Sophomore
  12. Tristan Tilden (JV) – 22:41 – Dillingham, Senior
  13. Vincent Gust – 22:45 – New Stuyahok, Sophomore
  14. Malachi Grossmann – 25:26 – Port Alsworth, Sophomore
  15. Everett Walker – 36:37 – Perryville, Sophomore
  16. Joseph Bereskin – 50:20 – Chignik Lake, Freshman

High School Girls 

  1. Brooke Phelps – 22:58 – Bristol Bay, Senior
  2. Shea Nelson – 23:01 – Igiugig, Senior
  3. Michaela Savo – 23:46 – Dillingham, Freshman
  4. Pagan Lester – 23:57 – Newhalen, Senior
  5. Jaida Downey – 24:08 – Dillingham, Freshman
  6. Rhianna Glosser – 24:09 – Dillingham, Sophomore
  7. Kalin Clouse – 24:18 – Dillingham, Senior
  8. Ann Tucker – 24:22 – Dillingham, Senior
  9. Hazel Metzgar – 24:35 – Port Alsworth, Sophomore
  10. Alora Wassily – 24:51 – Dillingham, Sophomore
  11. Avery Nelson – 24:58 – Igiugig, Sophomore
  12. Marion Coupchiak – 25:23 – Dillingham, Senior
  13. Olivia Harvilla – 25:41 – Bristol Bay, Senior
  14. Ida Lester – 26:17 – Newhalen, Sophomore
  15. Keisha Harried – 26:53 – Nondalton, Junior
  16. Annie Evans (JV) – 27:05 – Dillingham, Senior
  17. Laura Askoak – 28:10 – Newhalen, Freshman
  18. Erika Anelon-Salmon – 28:25 – Newhalen, Freshman
  19. Courtney Boskofsky – 31:49 – Chignik Lake, Sophomore
  20. Vera Askoak – 35:20 – Newhalen, Senior
  21. Stormi Anelon – 39:30 – Newhalen, Freshman
  22. Sally Clark – DNF – Perryville, Freshman

Middle School Boys 

  1. Duke Walcott – 20:23 – New Steyahok, 8th grade
  2. Nolan Nahdee – 22:24 – Port Alsworth, 8th grade
  3. Caleb Grossmann – 25:30 – Port Alsworth, 7th Grade
  4. Phillip Lester – 27:33 – Newhalen, 7th grade
  5. Akshay Sakoriya – 29:33 – Chignik Lake, 8th grade
  6. Landon O'Domin – 29:52 – chignik Lake, 7th grade
  7. Asher Singley – 34:42 – Bristol Bay, 6th grade
  8. Ira Ludvick – 37:59 – Bristol Bay, 7th grade

Middle School Girls 

  1. Katia Gregory – 24:00 – Igiugig, 8th grade
  2. Olivia Sinyon – 26:14 – Igiugig, 7th grade
  3. Augustine Metzgar – 27:04 – Port Alsworth, 7th grade
  4. Florence Lester – 28:53 – Newhalen, 7th grade
  5. Shanise Joseph – 36:38 – Nondalton, 8th grade
  6. Allison Boskofsky – 37:23 – Chignik Lake, 7th grade
  7. Sallena Kosbruk – DNF – Perryville, 8th grade
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
1 of 72  — DSC05066.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
2 of 72  — DSC05058.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
3 of 72  — DSC05047.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
4 of 72  — DSC05041.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
5 of 72  — DSC05054.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
6 of 72  — DSC05032.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
7 of 72  — DSC05021.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
8 of 72  — DSC05014.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
9 of 72  — DSC05009.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
10 of 72  — DSC04989.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
11 of 72  — DSC04979.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
12 of 72  — DSC04971.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
13 of 72  — DSC04957.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
14 of 72  — DSC04946.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
15 of 72  — DSC04940.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
16 of 72  — DSC04933.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
17 of 72  — DSC04919.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
18 of 72  — DSC04928.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
19 of 72  — DSC04897.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
20 of 72  — DSC04904.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
21 of 72  — DSC04891.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
22 of 72  — DSC04880.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
23 of 72  — DSC04871.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
24 of 72  — DSC04870.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
25 of 72  — DSC04863.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
26 of 72  — DSC04857.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
27 of 72  — DSC04836.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
28 of 72  — DSC04846.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
29 of 72  — DSC04830.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
30 of 72  — DSC04832.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
31 of 72  — DSC04821.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
32 of 72  — DSC04810.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
33 of 72  — DSC04792.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
34 of 72  — DSC04807.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
35 of 72  — DSC04783.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
36 of 72  — DSC04775.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
37 of 72  — DSC04777.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
38 of 72  — DSC04762.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
39 of 72  — DSC04769.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
40 of 72  — DSC04771.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
41 of 72  — DSC04750.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
42 of 72  — DSC04743.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
43 of 72  — DSC04727.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
44 of 72  — DSC04667.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
45 of 72  — DSC04689.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
46 of 72  — DSC04663.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
47 of 72  — DSC04643.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
48 of 72  — DSC04617.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
49 of 72  — DSC04584.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
50 of 72  — DSC04601.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
51 of 72  — DSC04552.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
52 of 72  — DSC04543.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
53 of 72  — DSC04471.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
54 of 72  — DSC04453.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
55 of 72  — DSC04519.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
56 of 72  — DSC04428.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
57 of 72  — DSC04400.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
58 of 72  — DSC04420.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
59 of 72  — DSC04394.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
60 of 72  — DSC04388.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
61 of 72  — DSC04384.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
62 of 72  — DSC04369.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
63 of 72  — DSC04376.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
64 of 72  — DSC04355.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
65 of 72  — DSC04357.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
66 of 72  — DSC04346.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
67 of 72  — DSC04336.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
68 of 72  — DSC04342.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
69 of 72  — DSC04331.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
70 of 72  — DSC04329.jpg
Cross Country Regionals 2025, Newhalen, Alaska
Patty McCasland
71 of 72  — DSC04731.jpg
72 of 72  — DSC04738.jpg

News
Margaret Sutherland
Margaret Sutherland is a local reporter and host at KDLG, Dillingham's NPR member station. Margaret graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in English, and went on to attend the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Radio and Podcasting. She is passionate about the power of storytelling and creating rich soundscapes for the listener's ears to enjoy.
See stories by Margaret Sutherland