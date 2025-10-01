Bristol Bay runners tackle regionals, next stop: State championships

Last Saturday, athletes from Newhalen, Perryville, Chignik Lake, Port Alsworth, Levelock, New Stuyahok, Nondalton, Bristol Bay Borough, and Dillingham laced up for the regional cross-country meet in Newhalen.

Patty McCasland First place finisher Erik McGee, junior from Port Alsworth

A total of 16 high school boys and 22 high school girls took to the course. The top ten finishers from the boys’ and girls’ races qualified for the state championships this Saturday.

Junior Erik McGee from Port Alsworth led the pack in the boys' race, finishing with a time of 18:17. McGee will be the only boy representing the Lake and Peninsula Borough at states.

Athletes from the Dillingham City School District placed in the next five spots. Junior Gus Fonkert finished in second place at 18:28, just ahead of his brother Jens Fonkert, who grabbed third place in 19:04. Freshman Chasen Savo came in fourth at 19:36, followed closely by sophomore Wyatt Muster, only two seconds behind. Muster finished fifth at 19:38. Junior Kila Greene finished sixth at 19:40.

Bristol Bay’s William Palmer, a junior, broke up the Dillingham streak and took seventh with a time of 19:57. Then came more Dillingham finishers: Junior August Reigh in eighth at 20:01, and senior Clay Martin in ninth at 20:05. The final qualifying spot went to sophomore Boyce Anderson from Bristol Bay with a time of 20:21.

Patty McCasland Forth place finisher senior Pagan Lester from Newhalen running up behind sophomore Avery Nelson from Igiugig who placed eleventh.

In the girls' race, senior Brooke Phelps from Bristol Bay set the pace, finishing first with a time of 22:58. She will be the sole representative of her district in the girls' race at states.

Just three seconds behind Phelps, senior Shae Nelson from Igiugig, came in second place at 23:01. Dillingham freshman Michaela Savo took third place at 23:46, and senior Pagan Lester from Newhalen came in fourth at 23:57.

Dillingham runners filled the next four spots. Freshman Jaida Downey came in fifth at

24:08 with sophomore Rhianna Glosser on her heels just one second later. Glosser finished sixth at 24:09. Senior Kalin Clouse came in seventh at 24:18, and fellow senior Ann Tucker placed eighth at 24:22.

Hazel Metzgar, a sophomore from Port Alsworth, took ninth place at 24:35. Lastly, Dillingham sophomore Alora Wassily secured the last spot at states with a time of 24:51.

Those top ten boys and top ten girls will now head to Palmer, where the state competition kicks off this Saturday, Oct. 4. ASAA and Palmer High School will host the meet.

Race Results

High School Boys

Erik McGee – 18:17 – Port Alsworth, Junior Gus Fonkert – 18:28 – Dillingham, Junior Jens Fonkert – 19:04 – Dillingham, Junior Chasen Savo – 19:36 – Dillingham, Freshman Wyatt Munster – 19:38 – Dillingham, Sophomore Lanakila (Kila) Greene – 19:40 – Dillingham, Junior William Palmer – 19:57 – Bristol Bay, Junior August Reigh – 20:01 – Dillingham, Junior Clay Martin – 20:05 – Dillingham, Senior Boyce Anderson – 20:21 – Bristol Bay, Sophomore Lucas Anelon – 21:21 – Newhalen, Sophomore Tristan Tilden (JV) – 22:41 – Dillingham, Senior Vincent Gust – 22:45 – New Stuyahok, Sophomore Malachi Grossmann – 25:26 – Port Alsworth, Sophomore Everett Walker – 36:37 – Perryville, Sophomore Joseph Bereskin – 50:20 – Chignik Lake, Freshman

High School Girls

Brooke Phelps – 22:58 – Bristol Bay, Senior Shea Nelson – 23:01 – Igiugig, Senior Michaela Savo – 23:46 – Dillingham, Freshman Pagan Lester – 23:57 – Newhalen, Senior Jaida Downey – 24:08 – Dillingham, Freshman Rhianna Glosser – 24:09 – Dillingham, Sophomore Kalin Clouse – 24:18 – Dillingham, Senior Ann Tucker – 24:22 – Dillingham, Senior Hazel Metzgar – 24:35 – Port Alsworth, Sophomore Alora Wassily – 24:51 – Dillingham, Sophomore Avery Nelson – 24:58 – Igiugig, Sophomore Marion Coupchiak – 25:23 – Dillingham, Senior Olivia Harvilla – 25:41 – Bristol Bay, Senior Ida Lester – 26:17 – Newhalen, Sophomore Keisha Harried – 26:53 – Nondalton, Junior Annie Evans (JV) – 27:05 – Dillingham, Senior Laura Askoak – 28:10 – Newhalen, Freshman Erika Anelon-Salmon – 28:25 – Newhalen, Freshman Courtney Boskofsky – 31:49 – Chignik Lake, Sophomore Vera Askoak – 35:20 – Newhalen, Senior Stormi Anelon – 39:30 – Newhalen, Freshman Sally Clark – DNF – Perryville, Freshman

Middle School Boys

Duke Walcott – 20:23 – New Steyahok, 8th grade Nolan Nahdee – 22:24 – Port Alsworth, 8th grade Caleb Grossmann – 25:30 – Port Alsworth, 7th Grade Phillip Lester – 27:33 – Newhalen, 7th grade Akshay Sakoriya – 29:33 – Chignik Lake, 8th grade Landon O'Domin – 29:52 – chignik Lake, 7th grade Asher Singley – 34:42 – Bristol Bay, 6th grade Ira Ludvick – 37:59 – Bristol Bay, 7th grade

Middle School Girls

Katia Gregory – 24:00 – Igiugig, 8th grade Olivia Sinyon – 26:14 – Igiugig, 7th grade Augustine Metzgar – 27:04 – Port Alsworth, 7th grade Florence Lester – 28:53 – Newhalen, 7th grade Shanise Joseph – 36:38 – Nondalton, 8th grade Allison Boskofsky – 37:23 – Chignik Lake, 7th grade Sallena Kosbruk – DNF – Perryville, 8th grade