Dillingham City Council set to vote on city manager employment

The Dillingham City Council will decide next week whether to terminate City Manager Dan Decker’s contract or retain him on probation.

Last month, Decker was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault after an alleged domestic violence incident at his home, according to charging documents. Decker pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to the court log of a July 9th hearing. He's scheduled for a court appearance on August 19th. Decker’s attorney could not be reached for comment in time for this story.

The city council discussed the city manager’s position last night [Thurs] at a special meeting. The discussion mostly took place behind closed doors in executive session, which lasted about two and a half hours.

According to the meeting agenda, the council first met with the city’s attorney for legal advice and to discuss litigation risks. Then, the council met with the city manager himself.

After returning to open session, the council directed the city attorney to put together two options for the council to vote on at the next regular meeting: a document that adds a probation addendum to Decker’s contract, and a resolution for “termination with no cause.” The definition of probation addendum was not made clear.

The council will meet next Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Dillingham City Council chambers for a regular council meeting, where they will vote on which route to take.