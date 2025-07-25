Pilot killed in small plane crash at Dillingham airport

Officials say a pilot died when his small plane crashed Friday morning at the Dillingham airport. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was identified by Alaska State Troopers as 33-year-old John Landsiedel of Dillingham. Alaska State Troopers say Landsiedel's family has been notified.

First responders learned at about 9:15 a.m. that a Piper J3C-65 Cub aircraft had crashed on the airport’s runway, according to Alaska State Troopers . The plane was privately operated.

Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said that the airport closed temporarily Friday morning, and that the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Alaska Speaker of the House and State Rep. Bryce Edgmon, who represents Dillingham, called the crash “a heartbreaking tragedy” in a post on social media Friday, and expressed condolences for Landsiedel’s family.