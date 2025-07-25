© 2025 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Pilot killed in small plane crash at Dillingham airport

KDLG 670AM | By Margaret Sutherland
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:45 PM AKDT
Dillingham’s airport on July 25, 2025. (Margaret Sutherland/KDLG)
Dillingham’s airport on July 25, 2025. (Margaret Sutherland/KDLG)

Officials say a pilot died when his small plane crashed Friday morning at the Dillingham airport. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was identified by Alaska State Troopers as 33-year-old John Landsiedel of Dillingham. Alaska State Troopers say Landsiedel's family has been notified.

First responders learned at about 9:15 a.m. that a Piper J3C-65 Cub aircraft had crashed on the airport’s runway, according to Alaska State Troopers. The plane was privately operated.

Alaska State Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said that the airport closed temporarily Friday morning, and that the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Alaska Speaker of the House and State Rep. Bryce Edgmon, who represents Dillingham, called the crash “a heartbreaking tragedy” in a post on social media Friday, and expressed condolences for Landsiedel’s family.

Updated: July 25, 2025 at 5:11 PM AKDT
This article was updated with information on the victim of the crash.
Updated: July 25, 2025 at 3:41 PM AKDT
This story has been updated.
Margaret Sutherland
Margaret Sutherland is a local reporter and host at KDLG, Dillingham's NPR member station. Margaret graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in English, and went on to attend the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Radio and Podcasting. She is passionate about the power of storytelling and creating rich soundscapes for the listener's ears to enjoy.
