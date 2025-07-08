Four people injured in plane crash in Katmai National Park

A pilot and three passengers were seriously injured this weekend in a floatplane crash in Katmai National Park, according to authorities.

Clint Johnson is the Alaska chief of the National Transportation Safety Board. He says the plane, a privately operated Cessna 180J, left Anchorage just before noon on Saturday and crashed near Brooks Camp, a popular bear-viewing area roughly 30 air miles from King Salmon.

“So it was actually on some tundra-covered terrain, from what we understand,” Johnson said, adding that the National Park Service is actively involved in the investigation. “They are assisting us with this investigation, and hopefully we will know more probably in the next 48 hours here.”

Johnson says there were gusty winds at the time, but the cause of the crash is still unknown. He says the investigation is still in its early stages.

Small float plane that crashed near Brooks Camp in Katmai National Park Saturday, July 8, 2025. / Katmai National Park and Preserve

“We are in the process of trying to recover the aircraft back to Anchorage here, or back to where we can take a look at the airplane,” Johnson said. “And then also obviously be able to interview the pilot and then the passengers. So that’s where we are at this point.”

Johnson says the injured passengers and the pilot were reportedly medevacked to Anchorage for medical care. He did not have updated information today on their injuries.

Johnson says the NTSB is also looking to speak with people who witnessed the crash to gather more information. They can provide a report by emailing witness@ntsb.gov.

“Basically what they [the witnesses] observed,” Johnson said. “Basically anything to do with the accident. Approaches into this area, anything that they can tell us as far as the accident profile. ”

Johnson says his agency will likely issue a preliminary report on the crash next week and the final report in about a year.

