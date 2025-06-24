© 2025 KDLG
Dillingham School Board hires interim superintendent for next school year

KDLG 670AM | By Margaret Sutherland
Published June 24, 2025 at 1:56 PM AKDT
Dillingham Elementary School. June 2025.
Margaret Sutherland
/
KDLG
Dillingham Elementary School. June 2025.

The Dillingham City School Board approved Chris Agurrie as interim superintendent of the school district at a special meeting on Monday night. The previous superintendent, Amy Brower, resigned this spring.

Brower served as Dillingham’s superintendent for the last three years. The board accepted her letter of resignation in May, effective June 30. In the letter, she wrote she was resigning because of the school's “governance environment.”

“The ongoing dysfunction, lack of collaboration, and unhealthy work environment perpetuated by this board have made it increasingly difficult to lead effectively,” Brower wrote.

The school board hired Agurrie to replace Brower temporarily. Aguirre is from New York state but has worked in several Alaska school districts.

According to his Linkden, Agurrie was the Juneau School District’s director of student services from 2019 through 2020. Before that, he was assistant superintendent at the North Slope Borough School District and the principal of Kodiak High school.

Agurrie starts on July 15. His contract runs through June 30, 2026.
Margaret Sutherland
Margaret Sutherland is a local reporter and host at KDLG, Dillingham's NPR member station. Margaret graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in English, and went on to attend the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Radio and Podcasting. She is passionate about the power of storytelling and creating rich soundscapes for the listener's ears to enjoy.
