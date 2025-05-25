Microgreens thrive in Dillingham: A new operation brings fresh produce year-round

In rural Alaska fresh produce- especially locally grown- can be hard to come by for much of the year. But one Dillingham resident is trying to change that, aiming to supply communities across Bristol Bay with nutrient-packed greens- even in the depths of winter.

On a chilly spring day in Dillingham, Chase Gutierrez tends to his microgreens in a cozy apartment above the local hardware store. Music fills the space featuring chirping birds and a soothing melody.

Gutierrez says he started playing tunes for his greens when he read about the potential benefits for growth.

“So it thinks it's actually like birds and everything,” said Gutierrez.

A metal shelving unit is pushed against the kitchen wall, supporting a dozen trays of small sprouts of broccoli, pea shoots, spicy salad mix, and kohlrabi. The cabinets are stocked with seeds instead of condiments and certified organic dirt is stored in large containers in the corner of the room.

Gutierrez used to live in this apartment, and he still works at the hardware store downstairs. He moved out last year and decided to put the empty space to use.

He says he still spends a lot of time here with his greens.

“Cause I work here so I always come up on my breaks and am like, ‘Hey, how's everyone doing?’” said Gutierrez.

Chase Gutierrez Chase Gutierrez with a tray of microgreens.

Gutierrez has lived in Dillingham on and off throughout his life. He returned recently for a construction job, then stayed for the fishing season last summer. After the season ended, he decided to try growing and selling his microgreens locally. That's when he started his company, Alaska Microgreens .

He says he noticed a need for more nutrient-packed produce in the area. And microgreens are a small but mighty way to provide that.

“I'm hooked on them,” said Gutierrez “If I don't have microgreens in the fridge I'm like, ‘I need microgreens.’”

Last August, he began selling at a local craft market every Saturday. Since then, his operation has grown. His greens are now on the shelves of the local grocery store, Bigfoot, and just a few weeks ago he launched a subscription service where people can sign up for microgreens every month.

And he has plans to expand beyond Dillingham. His goal is to get greens to all the villages of Bristol Bay. So far, he's tried to get his product into village grocery stores, with no success. Now, he’s pivoting to reach the villages through subscription.

“I want them to get the greens as soon as possible. I went over there for Slavi and there wasn't a lot of produce in the store,” said Gutierrez.

The room is kept at a steady 70 degrees with a dehumidifier, a fan, a watering system, and LED lights all set on a timer to maintain ideal conditions for the sensitive crop.

“If there's not enough airflow in here, they will become really moist, and they can collapse. Or they get dehydrated, and they collapse,” said Gutierrez “If I don't water them the right amount or if I over water them they can grow mold.”

A major advantage of microgreens is that they require very little space.

Each week, Gutierrez harvests dozens of sellable units from 12 small growing trays and he turns a small profit. All they need to grow is the right conditions and some soil, which Gutierrez barges in every few months- the most expensive part of the operation.

“I'm not trying to get rich off of this but just to be able to get people nutrients is pretty huge to me,” said Gutierrez.

With each harvest, Gutierrez shows that even in small spaces, and in the depths of winter, something green can grow.

