Dillingham’s Norman “Koolie” Heyano honored with Alaska First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year Award

First Lady of Alaska, Rose Dunleavy, recognized six individuals from across the state last week with the annual First Lady’s Volunteer of the Year Award, honoring exceptional service in their communities.

Among the six recipients was Dillingham resident Norman Heyano, locally known as Koolie. Heyano has volunteered with the Dillingham Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad for roughly 40 years, 25 as the volunteer fire chief, “guiding the town through countless emergencies and ensuring when disaster strikes, help is always on the way” according to his award bio.

He says he was shocked by the news of the award.

“I couldn't believe it,” said Heyano, laughing.

The First Lady Volunteer of the Year Award was founded in 1974 by First Lady Bella Hammond to spotlight outstanding volunteer work in communities across the state. Since then, it has been carried on annually through different administrations.

Heyano attended the volunteer ceremony at the governor's mansion in Juneau on May 13, escorted by his sons, Neil and Steven Heyano. He says the entire trip was a surprise organized by his family.

“I didn't know why I had to go out there, they wouldn't tell me either. My two boys just said ‘you've got to be out here,'” Heyano said. “It was really good. That's all I can say.”

Heyano’s award bio describes him as “not just a volunteer” but the “backbone of his community.”

Originally from Ekwok, Heyano says he moved to Dillingham at around 19 years old. He doesn't remember exactly when he joined the volunteer force, but he remembers being encouraged by friends.

“Somebody came by and said, ‘Hey, you gotta come on.’ And we did,” said Heyano. “And it's been good. A good thing, I think,”

Heyano says he has seen the force fluctuate over the years. When he first joined, he says there were as many as 30 to 40 volunteers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, just Heyano and two others were responding to emergency calls throughout the city. Today, the department has around 20 volunteers.

Nowadays, Heyano says he's mostly stepped back from first responding, but continues to help behind the scenes, attending meetings and organizing equipment. And, he’ll still show up when needed.

“I mean, we have 20-something people, so I'm not on the deal. But if something happens, like a fire, I’ll be there,” said Heyano.

At 75 years old, Heyano says he plans to continue volunteering as long as he is able.